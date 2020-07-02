It might be a typical hot and humid July, but that won’t stop us from heading outside. We say: “Let the sun shine!”

Daycations. They’re a bit like dating…

… you just have to find your perfect match. Into food and drink? You need to give Caesars a shot, which includes a three-course lunch at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen for Dhs350. More into Med vibes and a great deal? White Beach is your daycation equal. Or if it’s out-of-town island adventures that’s more in line with your personality, Sandy Beach in Fujairah, with its abundant off-shore marine life and competitive day passes, should be your next squeeze.

In this issue, we’ve found the most eligible daycation offers right now, each offering something a little different with one resounding similarity – they’re all outside in the sunshine. Because, let’s be honest, we’ve all been cooped up for a long time, and with restrictions easing and all the necessary safety measures in place, we can finally enjoy some pool and beach action. Just don’t forget your lotion. Find our guides to daycations and pool deals in the link below, then get in quick before the sun loungers are all taken.

Of course, not everyone is going to want to be out in the blazing heat in July – and we don’t blame them. That’s why we’ve put together some of our favourite indoor activities to get involved with this month, too. You’ll find a handful of legendary landmarks as well as a few new ones to try.

Elsewhere, we pick out the best family-friendly restaurants in Dubai, explore the fabulous world of Dubai’s gourmet food hall and celebrate some of the best books written by residents of the UAE. Perfect reading material for an afternoon in the sunshine.

You can flick through the issue here below: