Sponsored: The ultimate kids’ playground is back, with extra safety measures in place…

Do you have kids living in Dubai? Where’s one of the first places you think of to take your child for the ultimate playtime? Fun City of course, and now it’s back, with some strict safety measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of your precious little ones.

Step into a colourful world, that is not only fun for children, but is also a sensory adventure, helping their cognitive and motor skills. There’s so much for them to do, from games and rides to climbing walls, trampolines, slides and much more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fun City has reopened all of its Dubai venues, which include Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, and Arabian Center. Not just a Fun City, but a Safe City, organisers want to ensure that parents feel confident letting their little ones visit.

Fun Block has also reopened, for the little adventurers, and here’s where you’ll find the climbing walls, trampolines and more. Fun Block is open in First Avenue Mall, Motor City, Arabian Centre, and in Oasis Mall, Sharjah.

So how does it work? There isn’t an entry fee as such, you’ll use a Power card, which you can top up with credit, which then be used on a ‘swipe’ basis at Fun City’s attractions.

Turning the ‘Monday blues’ into ‘Funday Monday’, Fun City has a fantastic offer for you, where all blue swiper games and rides can be enjoyed at only Dhs1.

Here are the safety measures that have been put in place at Fun City

Dedicated entry and exit points for all guests

Health screening protocols for fever detection before every entry

Frequent fever screening for all team members

Face masks worn by all team members, fever detection for staff too.

Enhanced store cleaning and fumigation

Social distancing measures, instore, on rides and on games

Touch free hand sanitizers across the store

E- tickets on all machines, minimizing touchpoints

No need to queue up at cash counter, topup online

At the counters, all payments accepted

Staggered boarding on rides

Now to let the kids loose and do what they do best – have fun…

For more info on locations and timings, please visit www.funcity.ae

Images: Provided