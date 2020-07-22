Sponsored: CAFU, the app-based service that delivers petrol to your car while you’re parked anywhere has just made their service even more affordable…

CAFU’s teal trucks are on a mission.

They drive to locations across much of the Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain) filling up your car with petrol or diesel so that you don’t have to wait in queues at the petrol.

On demand. Anytime. Anywhere

The service is pretty much what you imagine it to be. With the touch of a button (or a couple of buttons) the fine folks at CAFU – affectionately known as CAFU pilots – will come and refuel your car for you, whether you’re at work, home, the mall, beach or catching up with your mates for a coffee…

Free delivery

Using the CAFU app, users save their vehicle details (car make and registration plate and payment details), select their fuel preferences, and a professional CAFU delivery truck will arrive at an agreed time to fill up the vehicle. Best of all, there are no longer any delivery fees so you pay exactly what you would at any petrol station.

The service is so convenient that you don’t even have to be there for the CAFU service to take place – simply unlock your petrol tank door before you get on with your day. Once your tank has been filled, you’ll receive an SMS to notify you of completion. Contactless service at its best.

No more trips to the petrol station for you – just more time to get on with life.

CAFU is available 365 days a year, 24/7 in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. Download the app here.

Images: Supplied.