Sponsored: As the battles rage on at UFC Fight Island, organisers continue to ensure a safe environment for all

We’re half way through one of the most unique sporting events in world, with two remaining Fight Night’s left. In order to pull off UFC Fight Island a series of strict measures were put in place by event organisers, the Abu Dhabi Dubai Department of Culture and Tourism, to keep everyone safe and healthy on Fight Island, no doubt setting the standard for sports and entertainment safety during a global pandemic. Here’s a look at some of their efforts…

Everyone to quarantine before the event

Fight Island event personnel and Yas Island employees quarantined for 14 days at Yas Island hotels before the event even began. Strict measures, including scheduled check-in times, were taken for protection and security. Following a 14-day hotel quarantine, and three negative test results, individuals were then permitted to leave the hotel and move around Yas Island’s safe zone.

An 11km2 safe zone surrounding Yas Island

Speaking of the safe zone, organisers pulled off an impressive feat creating an innovative 11km2 safe zone on Yas Island including the venue itself – Flash Forum, the hotels, the training facilities and the dining establishments. Only UFC athletes and their coaches, UFC staff and event personnel, along with Yas Island employees are allowed to enter. This ‘safe zone’ has paved the way for further high-profile events heading for UAE shores later in the year.

Mist tunnels and sanitization stations keep everyone safe

Upon entry to Flash Forum, everyone must pass through the innovative ‘mist tunnels’ – a 1.5m passageway at venue – which sanitizes everyone entering, with the mist killing 99 per cent of surface bacteria. Sanitization stations have also been included in every room and in every venue, while all communal areas have been removed.

Deep cleaning of The Octagon

The Octagon, which is housed in a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned indoor arena within the zone, continues to be sanitized between all fights and are subjected to deep cleaning each evening. The second Octagon, which is located at Yas Beach for the fighters’ enjoyment, also undergoes the same sanitization measures.

