Sponsored: ADNOC Distribution shifts rewards up a gear with several enhancements to its popular rewards programme

When a fuel company like ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s leading fuel and convenience retailer, enhances its loyalty programme, it’s a pretty exciting opportunity for everyone to get involved.

Beginning this Eid holidays, customers can now earn loyalty points on every purchase of fuel and non-fuel products purchased at ADNOC service stations and ADNOC Oasis convenience stores.

Those new to the programme will be instantly rewarded with 500 bonus points when they download the app. They will also receive a free car interior sanitisation with their first transaction, plus a variety of exclusive app-only offers.

If you’re already an existing member, you will receive backdated points for all purchases made over the past month.

McDonald’s fans will love this, too: All members will receive a free apple pie with their purchase of a Big Mac, chicken Big Mac, or veggie meal when presenting a Rewards voucher at any McDonald’s (excluding airport and Kidzania outlets).

**Download the app here: adnocdistribution.ae**

So, what exactly can you do with the points?

The points can be redeemed for products in ADNOC Oasis convenience stores as well as on a range of services including car wash and lube changes.

In addition to this, ADNOC Distribution will soon be announcing partners from a number of leading brands from across a range of sectors which will bring exclusive offers and benefits to members.

How are your points tracked?

The rewards points can be tracked through the ADNOC Distribution app but users will also have the ability to redeem through their Emirates ID.

How do you sign up?

Download and register on the ADNOC Distribution app and website, you can visit any ADNOC service station. Registering is easy and is free of cost.

“Eid is a time to celebrate, and we believe there’s no better occasion to launch the next phase of ADNOC Rewards. As we begin to get safely back on the road, members will be able to collect points across all their purchases at ADNOC service stations and retail stores, redeeming them for products and services across our network as well as with our ADNOC Rewards’ partners,” said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution.

“Launched in 2019, ADNOC Rewards has become one of the fastest growing and most popular rewards programmes in the UAE, with more than 750,000 members to date. In the coming weeks we will be announcing a number of new partnerships within the programme, which will further enhance the reward options available to customers through the programme.”

For more information, or to download the app, visit adnocdistribution.ae

Images: provided