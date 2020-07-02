Set yourself up for some soulful tunes…

Since nightlife venues remain closed in the UAE for now, many residents must be missing out on going out to enjoy expertly-mixed music from their favourite DJ. In respect of the social distancing rules, one venue has revealed a new night which caters to those looking to hear some soulful tunes.

Popular Mexican hotspot La Mezcaleria recently relocated to DIFC and took with it a host of exciting new offers. The latest to be announced is set to launch on Sunday July 5, and is brought to you by world renowned Dubai nightclub, White.

The new night, called Soulcial, will fuse a brand new dining offer with the sultry R&B and soul tunes playlist from White’s resident DJ Moky. The specially curated menu includes dishes such as cajun chicken burgers, humitas, mac & cheese and jalapeño cheese bites.

Guests can tuck into the Soulcial dinner menu, priced at Dhs110 per person. If you’d like to add on a two-hour drinks package you can enjoy unlimited house wine and beer for Dhs80 per person or free-flowing cocktails for an extra Dhs130 per person.

DJ Moky’s playlist promises a combination of future soul, the classics and soulful R&B edits, and will be video-streamed around the venue for guests to enjoy the ambiance. The venue will be candle-lit, offering a relaxed atmosphere gently easing guests into a brand new week.

If you’re looking for deals on another day, La Mezcaleria also has a taco night every Tuesday, and a brunch on Fridays. The brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm and prices start from Dhs190 with soft drinks, Dhs290 with wine and beer, Dhs360 with the same plus prosecco, cocktails and spirits and if you’re looking to add champagne it’s Dhs460.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Sundays, 8.30pm to 12.30am, dinner Dhs110. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb