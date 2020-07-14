Sponsored: From pool days to staycays, La Ville Hotel & Suites’ new summer offers are to good to miss…

There’s a new Dubai staycation offer in the mix that we just had to tell you about. Imagine spending your next weekend stretched out by the infinity pool overlooking Dubai’s skyline, before relaxing in your clean and comfortable room.

That’s exactly what’s waiting for you at La Ville Hotel & Suites, and this summer you can do it for 25 per cent less than the regular price. Just sign up for Marriot Bonvoy’s free membership to enjoy the discounted rate.

Included in your overnight stay is a complimentary breakfast for two at Chival, and 24 hour access to the hotel’s state of the art gym. There’s also three exciting bars and restaurants for you to explore and enjoy.

Don’t fancy staying overnight? There’s some great new deals for those who just want to enjoy a day (or night) by the pool.

LookUp rooftop bar is offering guests a pool day for just Dhs100 on weekdays (with Dhs50 to spend on food and drinks) or Dhs150 on weekends (with Dhs100 back in credit). This offer runs daily from 7am to 6pm, and kids aged six to 12 can join for 50 per cent less.

After the sun disappears behind the skyline, there’s an exciting new pool pass called Dip in the Dark. The new summer night swim offer is the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the city.

Every day between 5pm and 10pm, LookUp is offering guests a pool pass for only Dhs100 with Dhs50 back in credit on weekdays and on weekends its Dhs150 with Dhs100 to spend on food and drinks.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Pool Day Pass 7am to 6pm, Dip In The Dark 5pm to 10pm, Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com/promotions

Images: Provided