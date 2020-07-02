Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

There may not be any new movies coming out in theatres at the moment, but you can still catch some of the best ones ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are 11 movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

Angry Birds 2

In Angry Birds 2, there’s a new threat to Bird and Pig Island, and it’s up to Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Mighty Eagle to recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney, and tech-pig Garry to stop it. Forging an unlikely super-team, the gang have to fight to save their homes.

Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad Leslie, Jones Bill, Hader Rachel

Genre: Animation, Comedy (G)

Crawl

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Morfydd Clark

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller (PG15)

Debt Collectors

Debt collectors French and Sue get to work doing what they do best – cracking skulls and breaking bones – as they chase down the various lowlifes who owe money to their boss, Tommy. They’re summoned to Las Vegas to collect from a dirty casino owner, with a notorious drug kingpin on the warpath to kill French and Sue to avenge his brother’s death. Facing danger from all angles, the pair will have no other choice but to fight their way out of an explosively dangerous situation.

Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance (PG13)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Starring: Isabela Merced, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family (PG)

Fantasy Island

Imagine jetting off to an island where not only will you party like ever before, but one of your fantasies will come true. This is exactly what the enigmatic Mr Roarke offers his guests when he invites them to a luxurious but remote tropical resort. While the guests seem to think holograms will be involved, they are soon in for a reality check, and their fantasies soon turn into nightmares.

Starring: Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Horror (15+)

Gemini Man

Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative, who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. Two Will Smith’s for the price of one? Yes, please!

Starring: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi (PG13)

Golden Job

A group of former mercenaries reunite to plan an epic heist: boosting a truck full of medicine held by a foreign intelligence agency to supply a refugee camp in need. But when they find the truck is actually filled with stolen gold, the band of brothers realise they’ve been double-crossed by one of their own – and putting the situation right will be all-out war.

Starring: Ekin Cheng, Jordan Chan, Michael Tse

Genre: Action, Adventure (PG15)

Joker

In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This path brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz

Genre: Action, Adventure (15+)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The ninth film by the legendary Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood follows Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth as they navigate the tail end of the golden era of Hollywood in the late 1960s. But as luck would have it, Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour, Sharon Tate, whom Rick dreams of befriending in order to restore his status.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning

Genre: Comedy, Drama (15+)

The Coma

A young and talented architect comes to his senses after a horrific accident only to find himself in a dystopian world. It’s a world that is filled with the memories of all current coma patients. Just like a human memory, this world is fragmented, chaotic and unstable. This is Coma: icecaps, rivers and cities can all exist in a space of a single room and laws of physics are no longer laws as they can be bent.

Starring: Anton Pampushnyy, Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova

Genre: Fantasy, Horror (15+)

The Secret Life of Pets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The film follows the story of Max, a pampered pooch in New York who ends up lost and being taken in by a gang of abandoned pets, led by the wonderfully deranged bunny Snowball. Kids will love it, and grown-ups will find plenty to laugh about. A fun movie that the whole family can enjoy.

Starring: Louis CK, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)