Popcorn at the ready – we’ve got some catching up to do…

There may not be many new movies coming out in theatres at the moment, but you can still catch some of the best ones ever made. From Academy Award-winners to blockbusting thrillers, here are six movies you can see in Dubai cinemas this weekend.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The movie follows the life of David Copperfield from childhood to maturity, with his own adventures and the web of friends and enemies he meets along his way.

Starring: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

Genre: Comedy, Drama (PG)

Becoming

A newly engaged couple’s road trip takes a terrifying turn when they encounter an ancient evil force that possesses men slowly by stripping away their identities.

Starring: Toby Kebbell, Penelope Mitchell, Jeff Daniel Phillips

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi (PG15)

Think like a Dog

A 12-year-old boy develops a telepathic connection with his dog after a middle-school science experiment goes awry.

Starring: Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Gabriel Bateman

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family (G)

The Foreigner

Quan is a humble London businessman whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — dies in a senseless act of politically motivated terrorism. His relentless search to find the terrorists leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose own past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

Starring: Katie Leung, Jackie Chan, Rufus Jones

Genre: Action, Thriller (15+)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. They find that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu and so they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy (PG)

Z

A family find themselves terrorized by their eight-year-old son’s imaginary friend.

Starring: Keegan Connor Tracy, Jett Klyne, Sean Rogerson, Sara Canning

Genre: Horror (PG15)