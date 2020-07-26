Sponsored: Escape the city with sizzling staycation and daycation deals at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

After what feels like months of being at home, there’s one thing we’re looking for in a great staycation this summer and that’s to feel like we’re actually on holiday.

From just Dhs799 a night you can escape the city and enjoy a luxurious stay at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa. The package includes 25 per cent off food and drinks and an indulgent breakfast overlooking the dunes. Don’t miss their signature eggs dish, Italina Benedicto.

The beauty of this desert escape is that there are lots of ways to unwind. Get active with 20% off family-friendly activities such as archery, nature walks, a fatbike tour, falconry and more, or kick back and make the most of the tranquil surroundings. You might even spot some of the local wildlife roaming the resort.

Chilled Infinity Pool. These are three words that we’re so happy to hear on these hot and humid days. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa has got not one but two of these beauties where you can sink into jacuzzi spots and chill out with the desert landscape as your backdrop.

If you’d rather just make a day of it, you can get a pool and leisure pass for Dhs250 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends, or beat the heat and try the sundowner package from 4pm to 7pm for just Dhs175 per person.

The resort also features a shaded pool for children, a lap pool and an elevated relaxation pool where you can chill out and soak up the sun in complete privacy. Other staycation packages include the ‘stay and dine’ summer offer which starts from Dhs899 and gives you Dhs200 credit back on food and drinks.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. To book a staycation, visit babalshams.com/sumstaycation. To check out day passes, visit babalshams.com/day-pass. For more info on all offers, check out babalshams.com