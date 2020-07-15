Sponsored: Prices start from just Dhs249…

Luxury five-star retreat The Meydan Hotel has reopened and they are welcoming guests to enjoy a memorable experience with a hint of equestrian class.

Located next to the world-famous Meydan horseracing track, the hotel has launched exclusive packages catering to family time, foodies and even golfing enthusiasts.

All stays are inclusive of breakfast and have generous food and beverage offers.

For a joyful family staycation, The Meydan Hotel Staycation deal includes lovely views of the racecourse and complimentary breakfast offered either in-room or at Farriers. Additionally, you will also receive a 25 per cent discount off dining. Prices start from Dhs399 per night, and if you want to stay longer there are discounts available.

For a delicious gastronomical staycation, benefit from Stay & Dine with Meydan for Dhs499 where you will get a night stay with Dhs200 back to spend on food and beverages. Breakfast is complimentary and served in-room or at Farriers. If you have two little ones under the age of 12, their stay and breakfast is free.

For the golf enthusiasts, Play Golf at Meydan offers a staycation with a 9 hole round of golf at The Track, Meydan Golf. It costs just Dhs524, with breakfast at Farriers or in-room dining. Two children under the age of 12 can stay for free with breakfast.

For a romantic getaway with your partner, Meydan Hotel is offering up a 60-minute couple massage and in-room breakfast in the Romantic City Break package. At just Dhs550, you will stay in the grand superior room with a complimentary upgrade to a premium room.

Spend a day away from home with the Meydan Daycation deal for just Dhs249. You can swim in the Meydan’s infinity pool which overlooks the racecourse and have access to a grand superior room from 9am to 6pm. The price is valid for two adults and two children under the age of 12.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Al Meydan Road, Dubai, several packages available prices starting from Dhs249, book via Whatsapp on (056) 525 4040. Tel: (04) 381 3333. themeydanhotel.com