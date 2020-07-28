From dinner to two fabulous ladies’ nights…

If you’re looking for a new venue in Dubai to visit for a spot of socialising, we know just the place. Babiole at the Hilton Dubai Habtoor City has everything you need, from lunch and dinner to great deals.

Set over three floors, the venue is super-chic, boasting a glamorous restaurant, a brand new Moroccan-style lounge and a stunning terrace, offering visitors some incredible views out across the city.

The restaurant serves up an array of handcrafted Mediterranean dishes, from fresh fish to pizzas, hot and cold starters, and much more. Whether you choose to sit in the restaurant, lounge or out on the terrace, you won’t be disappointed.

Mamounia is the name of the exclusive new lounge. It’s decked out in rich fabrics and cushy chairs, with soft lighting, making it the perfect place to enjoy shisha and a catch up with friends or have some dinner.

There’s plenty of deals for you to choose from. On Sundays, ladies can enjoy a three-course dinner, plus free flowing beverages for Dhs145 or add oysters for Dhs195. On Thursdays, you can avail the same deal for Dhs195 or with oysters for Dhs245.

For a sure-to-impress date night, every Friday from 7pm you can tuck into a 5-course dinner with a bottle of house wine for Dhs500. Named ‘Prixe Fixe’, you can choose from a Chinese, Japanese, Peruvian or French-style set menu.

The new terrace might just become your favourite new place to sip on cocktails. Offering unparalleled views of the glittering city, you’ll be served drinks from the outdoor bar. The terrace is stunning, adorned with pretty flower displays.

From the terrace, you’ll be able to see far and wide, out to the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Business Bay and the majestic Burj Al Arab.

Babiole, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 12am, Friday & Saturday 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. babioledubai.com

Images: Provided