Motivate Media Group is throwing its support behind UAE SMEs…

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE are doing it tough at the moment. So, in the spirit of solidarity, and in the lead-up to the UAE’s 50th Anniversary next year, Motivate Media Group has announced a US$1 million initiative to support local businesses.

The SME Revival will provide US$1 million in free advertising and marketing support to homegrown UAE SMEs. As Dubai’s leading multi-platform content producer, Motivate understands the challenges being faced by local SMEs. To help drive growth and strengthen businesses, Motivate will provide up to $50,000 of free advertising to 20 SMEs in the UAE.

The chosen SMEs will have access to print, digital, marketing and editorial support from Motivate brands including What’s On, Gulf Business, Emirates Woman and Identity. Motivate will guide SMEs on best practices, helping them target audiences to ensure their campaigns deliver optimal results.

In announcing the initiative, Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said: “We are celebrating the UAE’s success by helping others achieve their business goals. This is an incredibly hard time for all businesses, especially SMEs, and we have one of the largest media portfolios to help businesses across the UAE.”

The Department of Economic Development (DED) has approved the initiative, and it includes around US$275,000 to support Tech SMEs in partnership with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa).

How to apply for SME Revival

Motivate Media Group is appointing an expert panel to seek out companies with the potential to not only survive, but thrive in 2021 and beyond.

Applications are open to all homegrown UAE businesses. The SMEs must then convince the panel that they will benefit from the significant marketing support, and show how their businesses will continue to grow and contribute to the UAE.

If you’re an SME in the UAE, you can nominate your business for consideration at: MotivateMedia.com/SMERevival

Images: Unsplash/supplied