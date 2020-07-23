Sponsored: Eve Penthouse & Lounge has just reopened its doors…

A visit to Eve Penthouse & Lounge promises to take you away from the everyday, with a globe-trotting menu and expert mixology inspired by the world’s great party cities.

Take the elevator to the 34th floor of the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights and emerge into another world. Exposed brick, brass accents and parquet flooring offer a nod to Manhattan, with jewel-toned couches and bohemian details that wouldn’t look out of place in Paris or Shanghai.

It’s only the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline that remind you you’re still in the UAE… Soak up the scenes from the terrace, with Old and New Dubai laid out before you.

If you can tear your eyes away from the view, you’ll find a well-travelled menu that’s skips seamlessly from Peruvian ceviche to Japanese sushi, Indian vada pao to paneer falafel sliders, tempura to hummus.

The drinks list is equally intrepid. Take your pick of classic cocktails, such as an expertly poured Old Fashioned or summer-perfect Aperol Spritz. Try something a little more exotic, like the Omotenashi flavoured with lime leaf, lemongrass and green tea. Or explore the extensive selection of quality wines from Europe, America and beyond.

For a night out with the girls, a fabulous night awaits inspired by Eve – a wandering beauty with a Gatsby-esque mystique and decadent lifestyle. Held every Tuesday, Ladies Night with AKS Nights includes delicious cosmopolitan bites and drinks off a carefully crafted menu including classic bloody Marys, vintage martinis and an enviable grape collection. Ladies will get three complimentary drinks from 9pm to midnight while they enjoy fabulous music and summer vibes.

Eve Penthouse & Lounge, 34th Floor, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City, Oud Metha Road, Bur Dubai, from Tue to Fri 6pm to 2am, ladies night every Tue 6pm to midnight. Tel (04) 553 1214. hyattrestaurants.com