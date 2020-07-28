A pair of box-fresh brunches for the upcoming Eid weekend…

We’ve already dropped a round-up featuring 20 of the best brunches around town, but we’ve got two brand new ones for you to try this Eid Al Adha weekend.

Velocity BBQ Brunch

Launching this weekend, Velocity’s BBQ Brunch is a celebration of flame-cooked meat. The sit-down grill-to-table feast turns your plate into Pitbull, and introduces you to a Worldwide selection of choice cuts. Mexican nachos; Brazillian churasco; Australian barbie-thrown shrimp; North American brisket; South American ceviche; and Indian tandoori-specified wings. Dessert includes everyone’s favourite stick-shaped doughnut, the Latin American ‘churro’ and pitchers of blended beverage such as strawberry basil margarita and a berry sangria are placed on your the table.

Marriott Hotel Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, every Friday 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs289 house and Dhs339 bubbles. Tel: (02) 304 7777

Flavours

This special sharing-plate Eid brunch features live cooking stations and a line-up of mainly Arabian food. The venue’s huge windows offer great Corniche water views, and it’s an absolutely family-friendly brunch.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road East, Friday August 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs156 soft, Dhs256 house, Dhs80 for kids between six and 12. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Images: Provided/Instagram