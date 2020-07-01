Say hello to your new weekend warm-up…

It seems as though Thursday is the new Friday at Atlantis’ beach club White Beach. The popular hotspot has announced two new parties set to take you from day to night and straight into the weekend. This one is for the daydreamers and the nightdreamers.

The first event kicks off at 12pm, where ‘daydreamers’ will be able to enjoy a pool day with a selection of food and drinks. For ladies it’s Dhs200 which includes unlimited vodka, gin and cocktails for four hours, plus you’ll get 50 per cent off food. For the gents it’ll cost you Dhs200 as well which will all go towards food and beverage credit.

From 7pm, guests will be treated to a sunset ceremony after-which the vibe will really pick up. A brunch style package awaits, priced at Dhs250 for ladies including unlimited food and cocktails. For guys it’s Dhs300 all-you-can eat and drink. Bookings are essential for this part of the day.

White Restaurant’s Mediterranean-inspired menu includes blowtorch salmon, mini sliders, tuna tartare and the signature ‘monkey bread’. Guests are invited to indulge to their hearts content every Thursday evening as the atmosphere begins to build.

When live music and entertainment returns, you’ll be treated to a schedule of exciting acts and all the latest and greatest tunes. Whether you’re a daydreamer, nightdreamer or even both, there’s a deal for you at White Beach every Thursday.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 12pm onwards, from Dhs200. Tel: (055) 200 4321. atlantis.com

Images: Provided