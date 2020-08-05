From a new pool deal to a spicy feast…

Without quite knowing how it happened, it’s Sunday again and a new week has arrived. There’s no need for the Sunday blues though, as there’s plenty to do in Dubai this week to keep you entertained.

Here’s 5 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Indulge in an Ugly Burger

While you might be used to us spilling the beans on the prettiest places to eat in the city, Ugly Burgers are too good not to mention. The indulgent delivery option is the ideal order for a lazy mid-week dinner or a chill-on-the-sofa Sunday treat. The burgers can be beef, chicken, single or double, with plenty of choice when it comes to toppings. You need to try the chicken nuggets as well – the asymmetric bites are light and tender so you can tell they didn’t come out of the freezer.

Order via chatfood.io

Check out a world record-breaking attempt

Pop culture collectibles company Funko is attempting to break a Guinness World Record hoping to create the largest mosaic made from packaged products. The Dubai Summer Surprises event is running until Sunday August 16 at Mall of the Emirates. It will take place in front of the Zara store from 10am to 10pm, with plenty of fun surprises for the little ones.

Centre Atrium, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sunday August 16, 10am to 10pm. malloftheemirates.com

Get buy one get one free on a buffet dinner

Brasserie 2.0 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, is offering buy-one-get-one-free on its buffet this summer. From Sunday to Wednesday between 7pm and 11pm, enjoy a weeknight deal for you and a friend and save a few extra pennies.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Wednesday, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs195 for two. Tel: (04) 316 5550. brasserie2point0.com

Check out a new pool deal

Shore Thing has made its way back to Zero Gravity. Rotating DJ’s will be on the decks to set the scene, playing everything from House music, to RnB & Hip-Hop throwbacks. Bag yourself a sun lounger by the stunning infinity pool or on the beach, with incredible views out across the sea. The free-entry event runs from 3pm to 7pm, and ladies can avail four house beverages for Dhs100.

‘Shore Thing’, Zero Gravity, Wednesdays, 3pm to 7pm, free entry, four drinks ladies Dhs100. Tel: (0)54 332 2033. 0-gravity.ae

Take on a new challenge

The Hideout is looking to see who’s ‘man’ enough to take on a new spicy challenge. ‘Man Up Wednesdays’ offers crazy hot wings and unlimited drinks for Dhs199 (or free if you can finish the wings) every Wednesday. If that’s not your thing, there’s two more deals to enjoy. Tuck into a one course meal and unlimited drinks – priced at Dhs49 for ladies and Dhs129 for men. Alternatively you can have two courses with all the drinks for Dhs98 for girls and Dhs258 for guys.

The Hideout, Byblos Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 8pm. Tel: (058) 534 6000. thehideoutdubai.com