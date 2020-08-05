5 things to think about when choosing a university
Choosing a university is one of the biggest decisions that you will make in terms of your education, and it can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. Breaking it down into key factors can make the task seem less daunting and will also help you to focus your research on universities most likely to suit you. We’ve enlisted the help of the University of Wollongong Dubai (UOWD) to suggest key things things that you should consider when choosing where and what to study.
Check the stats
Employers are looking for candidates with degrees from reputable universities. Check your chosen uni’s global rankings, accreditations and graduate employability rate – you’ll find all of this information readily available online. UOWD, as part of the University of Wollongong Australia, ranks among the top 1% of universities worldwide for teaching and curriculum, and in the top 1 per cent for graduate employability.
Look closely at the location and facilities
With global travel disruption due to COVID-19, more students are opting for universities closer to home. Choose a campus that’s near to industry hubs and potential employers, and has all the facilities you need for a great student experience. UOWD’s brand new campus, opening later this year, will be home to a modern mix of traditional and innovative learning spaces.
Examine industry prospects and partnerships
Investigate the jobs of the future. All of UOWD’s programs are designed based on industry demand and they’ve recently added new programmes to reflect the boom in emerging sectors such as cybersecurity, big data, and mobile and game development. Check if your university has any notable industry partnerships and if there would be opportunities for you to gain work experience during your studies.
What’s its global presence like?
Are you interested in studying abroad? Universities with multiple locations give you the opportunity to transfer to campuses around the world. UOWD is part of a global network with campuses in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia.
What do past alumni students have to say?
Reach out to alumni from your chosen school, read their stories online and check where they’re working. Past UOWD students are making their mark in organisations including Microsoft, GE, IBM, Deloitte, Fedex, 3M, Adidas, Amazon, Emirates, Etisalat, ADCB and Pepsico.
For more information on making the right choice, visit uowdubai.ac.ae
