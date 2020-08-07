7 active summer camps to get the kids off the sofa
Ready…Steady…Go!
There’s a couple of weeks to go for the kids to head back to school, but in the meantime, why not keep them entertained this summer by enrolling them into a summer camp.
Parkour DXB
Sick of the kids climbing over the tables and jumping off their beds? Put that energy and agility to good use at the Parkour DXB Summer Camp. They’ll learn rolling and breaking falls, master exciting jumps, acrobatics, climbing and vaulting – with difficulty levels depending on their age group. They’ll even perfect how to join all the fundamentals together into impressive flows. Tire them out with daily sessions starting at Dhs225 or book in for full week packages at Dhs990 (sibling and multi-booking discounts available). The summer camp is available in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations.
Parkour DXB, 5A Street, Al Quoz 1 (Abu Dhabi locations vary). Tel: (800) 7275687. Contact: millie@parkour.ae parkour.ae
City Football Summer Camp
Have you got the next Mo Salah in your midst? Look no further than the City Football School Summer Camp, where coaches from the UK will put your littles ones through their paces as they learn to perfect their dribbling and free kicks. The Manchester City academy camp has various locations, including the Koora Dome in Dubai and Brighton College in Abu Dhabi catering for ages three up to 18. Sessions take place daily from 4pm to 7pm (60-minute classes) and cost Dhs100 per session. There are strict Covid-19 safety measures in place but you can opt for the online training instead, which takes place Sunday to Wednesday between 2.30pm and 5pm for Dhs400 per week.
City Football Schools, various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Tel: (05) 6420 5685. Contact: CFS.AbuDhabi@cityfootball.com uae.cityfootballschools.com
Deepika Badminton Academy
Badminton sets have been all the rage during lockdown – now it’s time to see what shuttlecock skills the youngsters picked up in the garden or living room and put them to the test on a real court. Join the Deepika Badminton Academy Summer Camp at Dubai Sports World to fine tune that serve, smash and tricky drop shot. Sessions run Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 12pm for kids aged four years and above. Prices for the academy, organised by the former Sri Lankan number one player, start at Dhs125 for a day pass, Dhs500 for a weekly pass or Dhs1,700 for the month. Social distancing measures mean a maximum of four players per court.
Deepika Badminton Academy, Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road. Tel: (05) 5370 3035. dubaisportsworld.ae
Rock Republic Dubai
Get your little Spiderman off the furniture this summer and onto one of the climbing walls at Rock Republic. Let them try their hands at bouldering, sports climbing and abseiling as well as fun movement exercises to help improve their skills and flexibility. The guided youth program runs until August 20, with weekly plans designed for kids aged 10 to 16 years-old (Dhs600 a week), but if you want to do your own thing, then enquire about the two-month unlimited bouldering (Dhs650 inc shoes). Nothing to worry about with safety, there’s social distancing and sanitising practices in place – so don’t forget your mask.
Rock Republic Dubai, Street 77, Dubai Investment Park 1, Dubai. Tel: (04) 882 9361. Contact: vanda@globalclimbing.com rockrepublicdubai.com
Fly High Fitness
Ease the kids back into some normality with the Fly High Fitness schedule of classes. Depending on age groups, the little ones will concentrate on different levels of Crossfit, gymnastics and martial arts, with some team building, sports and yoga thrown in too. Groups are split into four to seven-year-olds, eight to 11-year-olds and 12 years and above, with the younger ones focusing on play but older children learning the basics behind the global strength-building fitness phenomenon that is Crossfit. Book half days from Dhs110 or full days for Dhs150, with discounts for week-long bookings.
Fly High Fitness, 72nd Street, Dubai Investment Park 1, Green Community, Dubai. Tel: (04) 224 9075. Contact: blake@flyhighfitness.org flyhighfitness.org
It’s Just Cricket
Get your mini Sachin Tendulkar’s to improve their batting, bowling and fielding skills at the It’s Just Cricket Summer Indoor Cricket Camp. All young players aged five to 13, whether they’re beginners or frequent cricketers, are welcome to join in with drills, game skills and time in the cricket nets. Opt for the morning sessions from 8am to 12pm (Dhs750 per week) or stay a little longer for the 8am to 2pm session (Dhs850 per week). The indoor cricket camp is running until Saturday August 15.
It’s Just Cricket Summer Indoor Cricket Camp, GEMS Wellington Academy, Al Khail, Dubai. Tel: (05) 2938 6707. Contact: Georgia: marketing@infinitesportsuae.com itsjustcricket.com
Virtual Summer Enrichment Programme (from home)
Want the kids to join in a variety of activities but keen to stay in the safety of your own home? Then the Infinite Sports & Aldar Education Summer Enrichment Programme might just be for you. The price of Dhs750 gives families all over the Emirates access to a whole month of online classes that include gymnastics, dry land swimming, cricket, football and fitness workouts. And even better, the package doesn’t just include sports, choose from creative writing, music, arts, Arabic writing, French language, Dragon’s Den lessons and more. The virtual online programme started on July 12 with classes running throughout the day – so just join in with what takes your fancy.
Virtual Summer Enrichment Programme from home, Contact Georgia: marketing@ infinitesportsuae.com / sports@ infinitesportsuae.com infinitesportsuae.com
Images: provided