Ready…Steady…Go!

There’s a couple of weeks to go for the kids to head back to school, but in the meantime, why not keep them entertained this summer by enrolling them into a summer camp.

Here are 7 you can pick from.

Parkour DXB

Sick of the kids climbing over the tables and jumping off their beds? Put that energy and agility to good use at the Parkour DXB Summer Camp. They’ll learn rolling and breaking falls, master exciting jumps, acrobatics, climbing and vaulting – with difficulty levels depending on their age group. They’ll even perfect how to join all the fundamentals together into impressive flows. Tire them out with daily sessions starting at Dhs225 or book in for full week packages at Dhs990 (sibling and multi-booking discounts available). The summer camp is available in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations.

Parkour DXB, 5A Street, Al Quoz 1 (Abu Dhabi locations vary). Tel: (800) 7275687. Contact: millie@parkour.ae parkour.ae

City Football Summer Camp

Have you got the next Mo Salah in your midst? Look no further than the City Football School Summer Camp, where coaches from the UK will put your littles ones through their paces as they learn to perfect their dribbling and free kicks. The Manchester City academy camp has various locations, including the Koora Dome in Dubai and Brighton College in Abu Dhabi catering for ages three up to 18. Sessions take place daily from 4pm to 7pm (60-minute classes) and cost Dhs100 per session. There are strict Covid-19 safety measures in place but you can opt for the online training instead, which takes place Sunday to Wednesday between 2.30pm and 5pm for Dhs400 per week.

City Football Schools, various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Tel: (05) 6420 5685. Contact: CFS.AbuDhabi@cityfootball.com uae.cityfootballschools.com