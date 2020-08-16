ADEK announces ‘in-person’ school policies for the capital’s students…

Parents are now counting down the last few weeks before the new school year starts on August 30, 2020.

And in preparation for the back-to-school influx, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced a set of new guidelines and policies to help keep schooling safe in the pandemic era.

These requirements for both staff and pupils add to those previously released in a guidebook for parents of schoolchildren.

.@ADEK_tweet announced policies & guidelines for in-person attendance to the school year for private schools in #AbuDhabi. All staff, teachers, parents & students must comply with the precautionary & sterilisation procedures. pic.twitter.com/DPnf2ugpqV — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 16, 2020

Updates came via Abu Dhabi Media Office, and on behalf of Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster Committee.

Compliance will be monitored by inspections carried out prior to, and then periodically after, opening.

Learning curves

Prior to return Covid-19 testing is mandatory for all teachers, staff and pupils over 12 years old.

A maximum of 15 students will be permitted in the classroom at any one time, with a minimum social distance of 1.5m between individuals at all times.

All staff and students above six years old must wear masks at all times.

Extracurricular sports and activities are currently prohibited.

Daily temperature checks on all staff on students.

Break times will be alternating to avoid overcrowding.

Students should be present in the UAE, at least 14 days prior to the school reopening date.

What school days will look like

Individual schools are adopting different approaches when it comes to a return to the school schedule.

Options for schools include:

