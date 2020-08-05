The iconic Dubai building lit up with the Lebanese flag…

Burj Khalifa paid a heartwarming tribute to Lebanon last night after its capital city was tragically affected by a devastating explosion. The iconic Dubai building lit up with the country’s flag to show solidarity between the two nations.

The blast, which took place at around 7.30pm UAE time, shook the city of Beirut on August 4, killing at least 70 people and injuring more than 4,000. The cause of the explosion is not yet understood, but is thought to have started in a warehouse in the port area.

On Burj Khalifa’s Instagram page, an image of the building was shared with the Lebanese flag in full view. The caption read: “Burj Khalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Lebanon”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

The post has received hundreds of comments from fans sharing their condolences and hopes for Beirut to face no more devastation. The country has been hit by many struggles in recent years, which includes fighting the spread of Coronavirus this year.

News of the massive explosion spread on social media last night, with many videos showing the huge impact of the intense blast. Buildings have been destroyed, warehouses have collapsed and cars were overturned. The country has declared three days of mourning.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also shared his condolences on Twitter. HH Sheikh Mohammed prayed in Arabic for the people of Lebanon to be given patience and solace.

تعازينا لأهلنا في لبنان الحبيبة .. اللهم ارحم من انتقلوا إليك .. اللهم الطف بأهلها ..

اللهم ألهم شعب لبنان الصبر والسلوان .. pic.twitter.com/ZXVqUIXMUk — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 4, 2020

It’s not yet understood the cause of the blast, and could take some time before an official investigation can determine the true course of events. Our thoughts are with those affected.

Image: Instagram