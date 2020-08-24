Sponsored: This offer includes breakfast, Dhs400 F&B credit and a water sports activity…

Do you need a break? Looking to escape the city for a little bit? Well, we know of an amazing staycation offer, with plenty of extras included to ensure you get all the rest and relaxation that you’ve been craving.

The Radisson Blu Resort in Fujairah has launched a ‘summer beach trip’ offer to give you all the vacation feels without leaving the UAE. The two-night stay includes breakfast, Dhs400 credit redeemable on food & beverage at the hotel, plus one water sports activity.

Even better? If you’re on a family staycation, children under 6 stay for free. If your child is over the age of 6, extra bed & breakfast is priced at Dhs150 per night. Children aged 6 to 12 will also receive a 50 percent discount on food and beverage.

The two-night staycation deal is priced at Dhs999 for two people, which works out at less than Dhs250 per person, per night. The offer is valid until September 30, 2020, so make sure you hurry to make the most of this wallet-friendly deal.

In between restaurant-hopping and catching some rays by the pool or beach, when it’s time to take to the water, there are three water sports activities to choose from. Are you going to jet ski, ‘crazy mable’ or go on a banana boat? You get one per room, so choose wisely.

The stunning resort is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Fujairah mountains. On the side of the hotel that looks out to the sea, the resort boasts a huge aquamarine pool and a luxurious stretch of sandy beach for you to enjoy.

The hotel boasts five on-site dining venues where you can redeem your Dhs400 voucher on food and beverages.

Vacation mode, on…

Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah, UAE, offer valid until September 31, two night stay for two, Dhs999. radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided