Love spending your weekends catching up on the latest Hollywood blockbusters but in need of a change? Consider catching a foreign flick at one of these cool Dubai cinemas.

Not only are the films enjoyable and different from what you are usually used to, they will also help up your skills in a new language or may get you interested in learning one.

Here are 3 cinemas that are worth checking out if you want to stray away from the norm.

Cinema Akil

Located in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue, the independent cinema platform brings quality films from across the world to the audiences in the UAE. At the moment, the arty cinema is on a ‘traveller program’ that is taking audiences on a journey across the world through the big screen. There are subtitles so you can follow along as the drama unfolds. You can check out a list of films being screened here where you can also book your tickets. Strict safety measures are in place and seat are not assigned so, get here early. Don’t forget to grab a piping hot karak to keep you company as you enjoy the show.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs56.50 per ticket, Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Alliance Française Dubai

French cultural centre, Alliance Française Dubai has a comfy cinema room where they are screening French movies from Saturday to Wednesday until August 31. Come September, this will change to Thursdays and Saturdays. Odeon Cafe will also reopen in September, where you can purchase snacks and soft drinks to take inside the cinema room. Movies genres range from comedy, drama or romance and tickets cost just Dhs45 for non-members. A list of movies being screened can be found here.

Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, Dhs45 non-members, Dhs25 members, free for Alliance Française students, Tel: (04) 335 8712. afdubai.org

Aljada

You may have to drive up all the way to Sharjah for this one, but its worth it as movie screenings are free of cost. The cultural capital got its very own drive-in cinema in July and can accommodate 150 vehicles. While the cinema does screen English films, starting August 20 they will be screening a wide range of Arabic films in collaboration with Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children. Part of Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth, the carefully curated films are by Arabic directors with films that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Aljada, Madar at Aljada, Sharjah, free (first come first serve basis). Tel: (800) 27232. aljadamovies.com

