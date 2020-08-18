Sponsored: A visit to this stunning resort is about more than just a staycation…

For the ultimate desert staycation, those in the know will know that the stunning desert resort Bab Al Shams is an all-round winner. But did you know about the incredible luxury dining experiences that await you?

Staycation or no staycation, the resort offers a number of amazing culinary options, from awesome restaurants to floating dining experiences and bespoke private dining. Take a break from city life for the day to enjoy everything the resort has to offer.

For those who want to up their Instagram game, the floating breakfast or lunch experience in the private pool will definitely tick the box and guarantee those ‘likes’. You could also enjoy Indian cuisine or Italian pizza in the desert.

For an exclusive private dining experience to impress a loved one or spend quality time with friends or family, the resort offers private and exclusive venues that open onto the desert night sky, with stars twinkling overhead.

Meticulously-created menus have been devised, using the very best local and international products to excite the palette and take you on a culinary experience like no other. There’s plenty of packages to choose from, with sit-down dining, sharing with the family or BBQ with live cooking, along with a private service.

Whether you choose to dine by the poolside, the terrace of your suite, in front of the fire pit or at one of Bab Al Shams’ ‘secret places’, you’re in for an experience to remember. Packages range from Dhs600 to Dhs2500 person, and are tailored to impress.

The Desert Breakfast experience at Al Forsan Restaurant, for example will see you served indulgent dishes such as the signature Italina Benedicto (served on portobello mushroom with bresaolla and truffle) as you look into the distance over the desert dunes.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 809 6100. @babalshamsdining babalshams.com

