And it will set you back just Dhs120…

Sometimes all a lady really needs is some time with her girl friends, a chick-flick, drinks paired with bites and a manicure to tick all the boxes of a perfect ladies night out.

And you can have this perfect night out at Roxy Cinemas this Tuesday August 18 for just Dhs120.

Ladies who sign up will be in for a treat with an exclusive pre-screening of Valley Girl which is a new remake of the 80’s classic which sees Julie Richman, a valley girl, who falls in love with Randy, a rebellious punk, during the early 1980s.

The movie begins at 8pm, but before it begins, ladies will also be able to enjoy mocktails and canapés at the cinema’s lounge at 7pm.

There’s even an amazing opportunity to grab an express manicure from NStyle Beauty Lounge.

While the ladies sit back and relax and witness the drama unfold on screen, a personal butler service will serve up dinner creating the ultimate boutique cinema experience.

You have two locations to pick from: Roxy Cinema’s City Walk or The Beach with both offering up an experience for a memorable night out with the girls.

The cinema is following the health advice and guidelines from the UAE government to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. Guests will be required to walk through a santisation tunnel, have their temperatures checked and adhere to social distancing.

Bookings are a must and can be made on the Roxy Cinema website here or via the Roxy app.

Don’t worry if you miss catching it this month, as this ladies night deal runs every third Tuesday of the month.

Roxy Cinemas Platinum Plus screens, City Walk, Dubai or The Beach, Dubai, every third Tue of the month, Dhs120. Tel: (800) 7699. theroxycinemas.com