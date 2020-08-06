Sponsored: Experience the comforts of a home away from home…

Taking a break from hotel bookings and on the look out for something different? These premium residences are just what you’re looking for.

The Ritz-Carlton Executive Residences offers accommodation for long staying guests with weekly rates starting from Dhs4,200.

Planning on a longer stay? The residence even offers up stays on a monthly or yearly basis.

The luxury residences come in varying sizes – one, two or three bedroom, so whether you’re travelling as a family or heading to the city for business, you’ll find something that will suit your needs.

The residences come with all the comforts of home and features spacious layouts with plentiful seating areas.

The floor-to-ceiling windows not only offer up an abundance of natural light, they are perfect when you want to soak in the breath-taking views of Downtown Dubai.

The residences also come equipped with a kitchenette, so you don’t have to order-in or step out of the apartment. You can even avail of the hotel’s luxury services including housekeeping and in-room dining.

The hotel is conveniently located on Sheikh Zayed Road minutes away from the Burj Khalifa, so if you want to catch the Dubai Fountain show, go shopping at Dubai Mall, or just go for a walk, it’s just minutes away.

Ladies, if you’re avoiding the summer heat and staying indoors, you can get your exercise in at the exclusive rooftop fitness center.

There’s even an outdoor pool for guests to cool off.

While the luxury hotel residences claim the comforts of home, you’ll also receive quality services of a hotel such as flower arrangements, manicures and more.

The Ritz-Carlton Executive Residences, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (04) 372 2555 or email reservations.dubaidifc@ritzcarlton.com. @theritzcarltondifc/ritzcarlton.com

Images: provided