From today, August 12, 2020 Al Ain’s food fans will have another option for home delivery.

Deliveroo is bringing a network of almost 100 top dining outlets to more than 20 delivery zones in the city.

There’s a nice diversity of Al-Ain restaurants available at a tap of the app including Starbucks, Shake Shack, PF Changs, Pizza Express, Chili’s, Nando’s, Jones The Grocer, VOX Cinemas, Biryani Pot, Arabica, and Brooklyn Creamery.

Those Deliveroo service areas include Zakhir ,Falaj Hazzaa, Al Mas’oudi, Al Nayfa, Al Sarouj, Ain Al Fayda, Al Jimi, Al Dhahir, Ghonima, Al Rawdah Al Sharqiyah, Manasir, Jabel Hafeet, Al Markhaniyyah, Asharij, Al Bateen, Al Salamat, Mezyad, Um Ghafah, Khatm Al Shikla, Al Maqam, Ni’mah, Al Mutaw’ah, Al Khaldiya.

2020 marks Deliveroo’s fifth year of operations in the UAE and we’re excited to celebrate it with them.

Speaking about the launch, Anis Harb, GM, Deliveroo GCC said “The UAE has proven to be a very exciting market for Deliveroo, with a diverse range of partners and customers across markets.”

“Al-Ain has a thriving community with a lot of demand and many of our current partners have a strong existing presence in the city.We look forward to working with our current and new restaurant partners to expand their businesses.”

You know what Deliveroo? Sames. We look forward to it too.

You can order Deliveroo via the website, and app which is available on both Apple and Google Play stores.

Images: Provided/Instagram