An announcement was made at Dubai Police’s ‘Cycling is a Lifestyle’ Innovation Lab…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has issued new directives to make Dubai more cycling-friendly.

The initiative is in-line with Dubai Vision 2021, which aims to make Dubai the best place to live, work and visit. It was announced at Dubai’s ‘Cycling is a Lifestyle’ innovation lab in Jumeirah.

New laws and legislation will be drawn up to promote cycling both as a sport and an environmentally-friendly mode of transport. HH Sheikh Hamdan called upon the authorities to adopt the global best practices in safety to develop a bicycle-friendly infrastructure.

جاء إعلان سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم بتحويل #دبي إلى مدينة صديقة للدراجات الهوائية خلال فعاليات مختبر الابتكار “الدراجات أسلوب حياة”، الذي نظمته القيادة العامة لشرطة دبي في سايكل هاب، جميرا دبي، وبالتعاون مع شركائها الاستراتيجيين في المجلس التنفيذي لحكومة دبي. pic.twitter.com/YzhypRwfQY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 13, 2020

In order to action this new initiative, a recommendation was made to form a new task force consisting of members from the RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council and the Supreme Legislation Committee.

It’s main role will be to organise the ‘development into a bicycle-friendly city by introducing a suitable infrastructure and legislative system and fostering a bicycle-friendly community culture’.

The cycling community is strong and ever-growing in Dubai so it’s a positive sign to see the city will become safer and more accessible for cyclists in the city.

Images: Hamdan.ae