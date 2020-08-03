Oh how we can dream…

We don’t know about you, but there’s something so exciting about snooping through the pictures of fancy dream homes that we know we could never afford. If you’re the same then it will be no surprise that this Palm Jumeirah mega-mansion instantly caught our eye.

Found on the N Frond of the Palm, this 14,000 square foot detached property has no neighbours and will set you back a cool Dhs120 million. Named ONE100, the house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and comes with a Ferrari 599 GTO, Rolls Royce Wraith and a Harley Davidson.

The entire home is dripping with designer labels, from the interior decorating by Louis Vuitton and Hermes, to the fully-stocked champagne and wine cellar.

If you’re an art fan, the pieces by French artist Richard Orlinsky, Finnish sculptor Eero Arnio, and three-metre tall ‘’Bumble Bee’’ statue from Transformers are sure to impress.

Never have to lift a finger as the smart home system is fully voice activated, allowing you to control the blinds and AC without moving a muscle. For cosy nights in, there’s a home cinema with IMAX screen, 4k projector and state-of-the-art sound system.

Pump up a sweat in the fully-fledged fitness centre, or unwind in your private jacuzzi, there’s no end to the life of luxury you can live. With the beach right on your doorstep, you can enjoy unparalleled sea views from almost every room in the house.

The master bedroom alone is 1,300 square feet, and every bathroom is stocked with plush branded robes, towels and linen. Spend the day at your glass tile infinity pool before making your way to the rooftop outdoor cinema for a film beneath the stars.

If by any chance you do have Dhs120 million to spare, get in touch with Gulf Sotheby’s to arrange a private viewing.

Images: Gulf Sotheby’s Realty