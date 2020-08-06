Sponsored: A staycation with breakfast, late check-out and two sports activities each, for just Dhs450

If you like your staycations to have a healthy balance of thrill and chill, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi has got a deal you need to know about.

Prices start from an incredible Dhs450 for two people, including daily complimentary breakfast and an early check-in or late check-out where available.

The staycation includes access to the resort’s beautifully-huge Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness centre and six onsite restaurants. You’ll even be entitled to 20 per cent off food and beverage in all of those restaurants, including signature steakhouse The Grill.

But the star attraction, and what elevates this staycation to something truly special, is the inclusion of two very special adventure activities per person at the adjacent Al Forsan International Sports Resort. Try your hand at archery, enjoy horse-riding or brave the Wakeboarding Lake.

All still at that low rate of Dhs450.

Adventure awaits

Hit the holiday bullseye by choosing one of three different activity combinations: go-karting on the 1.2km CIK professional circuit and unlimited-bow archery; wake-boarding with trained watersport experts and archery; or horse-riding at BHS qualified equestrian academy and archery.

Other activities at the resort include laser simulation, paintball, sporting clays, tennis and football.

And of course the hotel and facilities are following the highest standards of hygiene and safety, fully compliant with both Abu Dhabi and Marriott international standards.

This vacation is exactly the sort of post-lockdown adventure we all need right now. An opportunity to let off some steam, ramp up the adrenalin and discover a new favourite pastime.

Guests can book their stay by calling (04) 201 4000, and asking for ‘The Adventurer Staycation’ or jumping online and heading to the website at marriott.com.

Images: Provided