Sponsored: Free-flowing wine and Italian bites for just Dhs149…

If you’re looking for a good post-work Tuesday deal, there’s a new Italian-inspired option at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City that’s just launched – and the best part is, it’s available to girls and guys.

Vino e cicchetti Tuesday’s at Certo includes free-flowing wine and Italian bites for three hours starting from when the first glass is served.

Available from 6pm to 11pm both men and woman are entitled to avail this special Dhs149 deal.

Bit of an Italian lesson here for you: Cicchetti are small Italian snacks – like the Italian version of tapas and are great for passing around over a few glasses of vino.

The bites vary from week to week but expect cold cuts, Italian cheeses, arancini and toasted bread with a selection of different toppings.

And, if you fancy ordering a few extra dishes, we have it on good authority (our Italian expat friends) that this hidden gem has some of the best pizzas in the city. Try them for yourself while you’re there.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tue 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 3669187. @CertoDubai