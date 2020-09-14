The announcement was made during a press conference this evening…

Today, the UAE recorded 930 new cases, which is the largest daily increase since May. In response to this, Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the health sector, held a special press conference this afternoon.

One of the most important updates from the briefing is the news that authorities now urge anyone who has had close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Dr Al Hosani said that even if you receive a negative test result soon after coming into contact with the infected person, you are now asked to self-quarantine for the full 14 days, to account for the two-week incubation period. You should then take a second test on the 14th day to ensure you are clear of infection.

“Now more than ever, we have to focus and follow the rules,” Dr Al Hosani said. “If you come in contact with a patient who has tested positive, you must self-isolate even if you have had a negative result yourself.”

Of the most recent infections, Dr Hosani noted that 88 per cent of the recently detected cases were the result of ‘mass gatherings and minglings – including funerals, weddings and workplaces – and failing to implement quarantine protocols’.

Dr Hosani said that although every family wants to celebrate, it’s important to avoid holding gatherings and just have a limited number of members at the gathering, taking into account the precautionary measures.

The official number of people permitted at gatherings in the home is still limited to five family members.

Getting tested

Today, the UAE’s largest healthcare provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Co (SEHA), announced that it had reduced the price of PCR tests to Dhs250. The discounted PCR tests are available at SEHA drive-through testing centres, hospitals and clinics.