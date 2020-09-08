8 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

The weekend manifesto has arrived…

First, we’re eating what we want. It’s cheat day all day long. Second, we’re going to earn those calories, by going out and going hard. Third, we’re going to take some us time, because we’re fabulous and we deserve it. Who’s with us?

Thursday, September 24

This brunch isn’t just another brick in the wall

We love an evening sundowner brunch and this new rooftop soiree on the 12th floor of Aloft Abu Dhabi’s Brick looks like it’s going to cement itself in our diaries. It’s set to the sounds of live acoustic music and takes place every Thursday, with all the dishes coming straight from the venue’s signature brick ovens. The brunch line-up includes such culinary delights as slow-cooked rib eye, four-cheese pizza, cedar plank-cooked salmon and, for the final flourish — campfire s’mores.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs225, house Dhs295, bubbly Dhs365. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

Get your pampering priorities right

Saray Spa at Marriott Al Forsan has now officially reopened. As you might expect from a resort that champions the active lifestyle, they’ve got a huge variety of wellness options to choose from, including their 90 minutes signature ritual – the Saray Milk and Honey Immersion for just Dhs600; 60 minute massages from Dhs480; hammam experiences from Dhs520; facials; a 75 minute oud body treatment for Dhs550; and a bunch of bolt-ons for Dhs250 (including 30 minute head massages).

Saray Spa, Marriott Al Forsan, Khalifa City, open daily from 10am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 201 4000, @marriottalforsan

Friday, September 25

Saadiyat sun salutations Sea Hawk recently added a new weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday at 6am) timing to their programme of guided kayak tours. This is in addition to their popular Tuesday to Sunday evenings trips. Experience the architectural marvel from a privileged perspective, learn about the brief but fascinating history of the museum, and give your biceps a reason to throb the next morning. Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

The new Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resorts brunch is a genuine feast form the East

You won’t be surprised to learn that the new ‘Best of Asia’ brunch at this dreamy Saadiyat resort, specialises in Eastern cuisine. What you might be surprised by, is just how lavish this luncheon truly is. There are dedicated sushi, yakitori and satay stations, a carving trolley featuring Asian-spiced roast beef, dishes such as oysters, freshly prepped ramen, tandoor, nasi goreng, Asian cheeses and kathri rolls. There’s grape, hops and bubbles, mocktails, cocktails, and a Lassi, Arak & Sake Bar. It’s essential brunching for Asian food fans.

The Lounge, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resorts, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs375, house Dhs475, bubbles Dhs575, kids under six years are free, seven to 14 year olds are Dhs115. Tel: (02) 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Saturday, September 26

Bottomless Brekkie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centrally Located 4-star Hotel (@courtyardabudhabi) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

We’re firm believers that weekends should be set aside for rest, relaxation, spending time with loved ones and long leisurely breakfasts. And in an interesting development on that final point, Fifth Street Cafe, located at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre — is now offering an unlimited breakfast between 7am and 2pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s just Dhs75 for adults, Dhs40 for kids (up to 12 years old) and includes access to a bumper buffet of granola parfait, stacks of pancakes, eggs in your prefered style, falafel wraps, French toast and a whole load more, as well as fresh juice, tea and coffee.

Fifth Street Café, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat 7am to 2pm. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Limitless lunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alba Terrace (@albaterrace) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

As an extension to their popular unlimited breakfast deal, Alba Terrace is now offering unlimited lunch. We hate to be that ‘erm actually’ guy, but technically, there are limits. You get two hours and whatever the storage capacity of your digestive system can hold, but when the food includes such highlights as beef ragu, chicken paillard and Scicillian cheesecake, you’ll want to test those limits.

Alba Terrace, Edition Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen Marina, any two hour period between noon and 10pm, Dhs95. Tel: (02) 208 0000

A Spanish fiesta that really doesn’t Costa lot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by waves bar & outdoor lounge (@waves_abudhabi) on Sep 3, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge has two September deals that have caught our eye. First they’re celebrating crown prince of French-Canadian cuisine – poutine (cheesy chips and gravy if you’re British) with a few different varieties of the dish available from Dhs36. Giving the globe a firm spin, next up, we’re all off to sunny Spain, Viva Espana! Enjoy glasses of the traditional Iberian vino-based beverage, sangria available all day, erry day for just Dhs25.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086.

Saturdays are for lazing and grazing

There’s no secret to keeping us happy at the weekend, we’re dedicated followers of ‘the rule of three ‘Ps’ – Pizza, Pint and Pool. Between 1pm and 5pm on Saturdays you can get a pizza, two pints from Sacci, alongside pool access between 1pm and 5pm for just Dhs225 per adult, or Dhs105 for kids.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, every Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs225. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Images: Provided