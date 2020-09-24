Dubai Metro users, take note…

If you are a Dubai Metro user, regular or new, it’s worth reading (or re-reading) a list of fines that you can face while in the Dubai Metro stations, platforms and inside the cabins.

Here is a list of rules in place that can cause you to get issued a fine on the Dubai Metro.

Dhs200 – Use of public transport and public transportation facilities and services, entering or exiting from areas where a fare is applicable without payment

Dhs200 – Failure to present the unified card/Nol card

Dhs200 – Using a card designated for others (example: using someone else’s personalised blue Nol card)

Dhs200 – Using an expired/invalid Nol card (Nol cards are only valid for five years)

Dhs200 – Selling Nol cards without permission from the authority

Dhs500 – Using counterfeit cards

Dhs100 – Causing a disturbance or being an inconvenience to other Dubai metro users

Dhs100 – Accessing/sitting in areas designated for specific categories

Dhs100 – Eating and drinking where eating and drinking is not allowed (including chewing gum)

Dhs300 – Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited

Dhs100 – Entry into restricted areas inside public transport and public transport facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards. (Worth also noting that you are not allowed to stand in the luggage compartment)

Dhs100 – Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport and public transport facilities and services

Dhs100 – Putting feet on seats

Dhs100 per day and up to Dhs1,000 – Parking vehicles in areas that are designated for Dubai Metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period

Dhs200 – Selling or promoting goods and commodities inside public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs200 – Failure to comply with the instructions of inspectors or authorised personnel of the transport authority or obstructing the performance of their duties

Dhs200 – Using public transport and public transport facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards

Dhs100 – Bringing animals into public transport and public transport facilities and services, except guide dogs for the visually impaired

Dhs200 – Spitting, littering or any act that would compromise the cleanliness of the public transport and public transport facilities and services

Dhs200 – Smoking inside the public transport and public transport facilities and services

Dhs100 – Misusing lifts or escalators

Dhs100 – Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops

Dhs100 – Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to/endanger users of public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs500 – Carrying alcoholic beverages inside the public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs1,000 – Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials

Dhs2,000 – Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport and public transport facilities

Dhs2,000 – Using any security or safety device or tools, including emergency exits when it is not necessary

Dhs2,000- Misuse of emergency buttons

Dhs3,000 – For not wearing a face mask on public transport and public transport facilities

Additional situations where you may face a fine by RTA

Failure to adhere to markings placed inside the Dubai Metro cabins (seating areas) and the Dubai Metro platforms

Failure to adhere to instructions placed with regards to facilities in the Dubai Metro. Exampe: Elevators, at the moment, only two people are allowed in an elevator at a time keeping in mind social distancing

Failure to listen to the guidelines and instructions of inspectors or authorised personnel of the transport authority

Additional tips/guidelines given by RTA to all public transportation user

Plan your trip well and choose the perfect trip timing to avoid peak times. The RTA recommend arriving at the Dubai Metro stations 30 minutes earlier as there could be lines which could cause delays.

When loading your Nol card with more credit, the preferred method by RTA is debit or credit card

Before boarding the Dubai Metro, wait for passengers to alight first

Images: RTA/Getty