The Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally upon us and though it’s going to be extremely different this year, the spirit of avid cricket fans here in the UAE is unwavering.

We may not be able to see our players upfront in the fields, but there are several spots in Dubai where we can catch all the live-action. So, get this list in the group chat, throw on your team’s jersey and head on to these spots below.

Here are 8 spots to catch all the live cricket action in Dubai.

Original Wings and Ring

Have a midnight craving for chicken wings? Original Wings and Rings are there to provide (until 4am in the morning). They will also be there to satisfy your cricket needs and will be screening all IPL matches. Reservations are a must and its a Dhs100 minimum spend per person. Cricket fans can also enjoy happy hour from noon to 8pm that includes a buy one get one free on selected drinks, 50 per cent off on starters, and more.

Original Wings and Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (04) 359 6900. ae.bwr-intl.com

Qube Sports Bar

The bar’s giant four-sided ‘Qube’ projectors and high-definition screens promise cricket fans the best seats in the house. There are action-packed activities such as pool or foosball, or you can tuck into dishes from the Indian cuisine based menu. Prices start at Dhs110 per person and Dhs135 for group bookings. Reservations required.

Qube, The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan St, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Tel: (04) (056) 525 4040. themeydanhotel.com/qube-sports-bar

Garden on 8

Screening all the IPL matches from day one to the finals, Garden on 8 has a wide variety of offers to keep you company as you cheer for your favourite team. From a cricket snack box with hops for Dhs99 to pizza promos and fun games and activations – this cool venue is a must-visit.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Offside

The sport’s bar at JA Ocean View will be screening matches and have plenty of offers available from an all-day happy hour to tucking into a main course meal and two pints for just Dhs99. More deals are set to launch soon, so make sure you check with the staff before you place your orders.

Offside Sports Bar, JA Ocean View Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (04) 814 5590. offsidedubai.com

The Rose and Crowne

Cosy British hangout spot boasts eight big screens including a projector, so no matter where you sit, you’ll have a great view of the match. Enjoy selected house beverages for Dhs29 during happy hour which runs daily from 4pm to 7pm. However, if you want food to refuel as you shout at the screen, purchase five vouchers worth Dhs150 (can be used anytime during the games) and enjoy five selected hops. If you want to refuel though, you can also get four selected hops and a meal from the specially curated IPL menu featuring classics like fish and chips, cheesy fries burger, bangers and mash, chicken and avocado ciabatta and lots more.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

OUIBar + Terrace

Head away from the hustle and bustle of the city to Radisson Red at Dubai Silicon Oasis and catch the matches at OUIBar + Terrace. The casual and cosy restaurant boasts both a spacious indoor and outdoor seating area. The terrace has a large viewing screen and with the weather finally cooling down, this sounds like the perfect spot to cheer on your team. The venue offers a delectable dining menu with a selection of mezze plates, burgers, fries and so much more.

OUIBar + Terrace, Radisson Red Silicon Oasis, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Icon Bar

Icon’s deals are equally as enticing as the action taking place on the screen. They do a daily brunch from 1pm to 4pm for Dhs175 for unlimited small bites, a main course and dessert plus free-flowing beverages. You can get all-you-can-eat wings and three hops for Dhs99 from 6pm until closing or if you just want to indulge in your favourite hops, grapes or spirits – you can get them for just Dhs29. The deals are valid as long as there’s a game going on.

Icon Bar, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Makar

To celebrate it’s reopening in August, this Scottish bar has big screens so you can enjoy the match as well we exciting deals including a free burger. No catch, all you need to do is order a drink (it can even be a soft beverage).

Makar, Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Canal, Dubai. Tel: (0 4) 249 7800 . Radissonblu.com

