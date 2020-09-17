Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more releasing in the coming weeks.

Here are new movies you can see in UAE cinemas this weekend.

Unhinged

After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.

Starring: Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Caren Pistorius

Genre: Action, Thriller (18 TBC)

Tickets: Book now

Pinocchio

This film is based on the 1883 book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Italian author Carlo Collodi. Originally in Italian, the movie was dubbed in English and released in 2019 and follows the tale of a wooden puppet who wants to be a real boy. However, his wish will only be granted if he behaves.

Starring: Federico Ielapi, Roberto Benigni, Rocco Papaleo

Genre: Drama, Fantasy (TBC)

Tickets: Book now

The Way Back

Jack Cunningham was a high school basketball superstar who suddenly walked away from the game for unknown reasons. Years later, he’s now stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism – the very thing that ruined his marriage and his hope for a better life. But Jack soon gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has fallen on hard times since his teenage glory days.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Janina Gavankar

Genre: Dram1, Sport (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Dreambuilders

A young girl misuses her newfound ability to create and control other people’s dreams to teach her bothersome stepsister a lesson.

Starring: Robyn Dempsey, Emma Jenkins, Luke Griffin

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Tickets: Book now

