Dubai has many fine-dining eateries and fancy bars. Sometimes though, we just want to keep it casual. No fuss, no frills. Just a relaxing space to catch up with friends, have a bite and watch the sport.

Enter Spike Sports Bar and Terrace at Dubai’s famous Emirates Golf Club. Nestled in the Clubhouse and overlooking the golf course, it offers casual dining with a cool indoor atmosphere and expansive outdoor terrace.

The home of live sport, Spike Bar has 16 large screens, dotted around the bar and restaurant, as well as an extra-large 3m screen on the sprawling terrace, showing all of the live sporting events from around the globe.

The terrace is a stunning spot to enjoy an alfresco meal or drinks, even if you’re not there for sport. Sit up at the high tables and gaze out across the lush rolling greens of the golf course. Unsurprisingly, this is a great location to enjoy the sunset.

A daily happy hour runs every day from 6pm to 8pm at the venue, with selected house drinks priced from Dhs30. The a la carte menu boasts everything from salads and sandwiches to pizzas, burgers and more.

Major sporting events that will be shown include the Indian Premier League Cricket, US Masters and the Football Premier League. Spike Bar is launching some awesome promotions alongside the games.

Whilst the IPL Cricket is on, between September 19 and November 10, tuck into an Indian platter with onion bhajis, potato bondas, chicken wings and potato chips for Dhs95. Add a bucket of five selected bottled beers for Dhs200, all in.

During the US Masters (November 12 to 15) make your way through a kilo of chicken wings, Korean or BBQ flavoured, plus five selected bottled beers for Dhs200.

Also be sure to download VIYA (a Dubai lifestyle rewards app) to earn loyalty points on your visit.

Spike Sports Bar and Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, open Sun to Thur noon to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (04) 417 9842. dubaigolf.com/spike

