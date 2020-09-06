Sponsored: And that’s just the start of the wild savings available at Up & Below…

Up & Below at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre has some incredible promotions running at the moment.

The Caribbean-themed pool-side chill spot has daily ways to make huge savings on living your best life.

Sips

A dirham doesn’t get you very far these days, unless that is, you’re at Up & Below.

Here, when your order one of the island-inspired menu items (and they start at just Dhs30) you can get a select beverage for a single shiny dirham. Every day, all-day long.

No snack, no problem. In a literal manifestation of the phrase ‘good vibes only’, every hour at Up & Below is happy hour, and house beverages are just Dhs17.

Chips

The menu amounts to a tropical cyclone of big flavours with dishes such as Bahamian Beef Nachos, Caribbean Shrimp Tapas, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Chicken Wings with special dips and salads.

All keenly priced and with plenty of options for sharing, enjoy your meal paired with the venue’s sprawling city-skyline views.

Dips

Perhaps we’ve saved the best for last. And what is quite possibly the emirate’s best value pool pass deal.

Located on the same floor and within short sipping distance of Up & Below, the hotel’s pool has a Dhs50 all-day (7am to 8pm) access fee.

Just Dhs50. Doesn’t matter if you’re there on a weekday or a weekend.

So if you’re looking for relaxation, an aromatic feast, or a great value sundowner spot — there’s a strong chance you’ll find what you’re looking for at Courtyard by Marriott’s Up & Below.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi