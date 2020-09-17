Sponsored: Create this classic Italian baked aubergine recipe using Grana Padano cheese…

It’s never been easier to recreate the flavours of Italy at home. Using just a handful of quality ingredients, including aubergine, tomato, basil and Grana Padano cheese, you can bring the essence of Italy to the table in under an hour.

Simple, healthy and affordable, this classic baked aubergine recipe is an Italian staple. The key ingredient here is Grana Padano cheese, made exclusively from partially skimmed cow’s milk from the production area in the Pianura Padana (Po River Valley, Northern Italy). More information on the ingredients can be found here.

Fun fact: the rind of the cheese wheel naturally glows golden yellow and the interior is either straw coloured or white.

When you’re only using a few prime ingredients, quality is key. Grana Padano has three vintages available in the UAE: aged from 9-16 months; over 16 months; and Riserva, which is aged for over 20 months. Every vintage category has its own unique flavour, aroma and texture.

If possible, create this dish using the youngest vintage of the Grana Padano cheese (9-16 months) for the perfect blend of flavours. The sweetness of the tomatoes and the freshness of the basil combine with the slight bitterness of the aubergine to create a savoury depth to the dish.

This versatile vegetarian dish is perfect for a laidback alfresco lunch, yet elegant enough to serve as a starter at your next dinner party.

Ingredients

Olive oil

1 garlic clove

400g tomato passata

3 aubergines

Butter, to grease

10g breadcrumbs

50g Grana Padano aged for 9 to 16 months

Basil



You’ll need

4 aluminium ramekins

Preparation Fry the garlic in a pan with a little oil until golden. Remove the garlic, add the tomato and cook for 30 minutes. Cut the aubergines lengthwise into 3-millimetre slices and and cook them on the grill. Butter the ramekins and line them with breadcrumbs. Line the ramekins with the aubergine slices, allowing a bit to hang over the edge. Fill with tomato, grated Grana Padano and thinly sliced basil leaves, alternating with more aubergine slices to create layers. Continue until the ramekins are full, then fold the aubergine slices hanging over the edges to close. Bake in the oven at 170°C for 15 minutes. Serve with grated Grana Padano, basil leaves, and any remaining tomato. Shop for Grana Padano cheese in the UAE at Spinneys, Waitrose, Monoprix, Carrefour, Giant and Eataly Dubai Mall. For more information on Grana Padano, visit: granapadano.it/en-ww/granapadano-in-uae.aspx

Make it, bake it, photograph and share your dish on Instagram by tagging @granapadano