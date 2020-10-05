How are you feeling, today?

2020 has been… a lot. There has been anxiety, fear of the unknown and life changes that we didn’t see coming. To celebrate World Mental Health Day on 10 October, we’ve rounded up the places you can go to get support when you need it.

Here are 5 mental health support services in the UAE

1. The LightHouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The LightHouse Arabia (@lighthousearabia) on Oct 5, 2020 at 9:06pm PDT

This modern and friendly clinic was founded in 2011 with a vision to make the region happier and healthier. It offers a raft of free online support resources, including webinars, videos and workshops on a range of issues such as job losses, going back to school, or even expecting a baby during a global pandemic. Follow their founder @drsalihaafridi on Instagram for daily mental health tips and keep an eye on the centre’s social media channels for updates and shareable content. A range of therapy options are available for adults, couples, families and children.

On October 10, they are hosting a free to attend webinar titled ‘Your mind matters’ led by Farah Dahabi, Clinical Social Worker and Grief and Trauma specialist who has expertise in workplace mental health, grief, trauma, depression, anxiety, and adjustment issues. It starts at 12pm and lasts an hour with 15 minutes dedicated to a Q&A session or discussion. Registration is free and instructions on how to join the webinar will be shared when you sign up.

The LightHouse Arabia, 821 Al Wasl Road, Sat to Thur 8am to 8pm. (0)4 380 2088, lighthousearabia.com

2. Thrive Wellbeing Centre

Founded by Dr Sarah Rasmi, this JLT-based wellbeing centre offers expertise across a range of issues including fertility, addiction, grief, trauma, relationships, depression and more. It was the first maternal mental health unit in the UAE and also offers support for children, including psycho-educational therapy and art & play therapy. The Thrive team has been supporting the community in recent times with free resources related to Covid-19, which are available on their website, and free support services to those affected by the situation in Beirut.

Thrive Wellbeing Centre, Saba Tower 1, Cluster E, JLT, Dubai. Sun to Thur 9am to 8pm and Sat 10am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 514 7386, thrive.ae

3. Mindful ME

Helen Williams and her team of mindfulness experts are currently offering online support sessions, including 30-minute ‘check-ins’ to anchor you when you need it, and fortnightly Mindful Living workshops with a ‘name your price’ payment option. This month they’re also launching a new 12-session course on the theme of “How can I truly love myself?” and don’t miss their upcoming face-to-face retreats in November and December. Free online resources include IGTV and YouTube videos covering topics such as building resiliency and guided breathing practices.

mindfulme.me

4. American Wellness Center

This multi-speciality clinic in Dubai Healthcare City provides a full suite of mental health services with online and face to face sessions in psychology, psychiatry, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), grief counselling and more.

American Wellness Center, Block C. Ibn Sina Building # 27, Healthcare City. Sat to Thur 8am to 9pm (0)4 514 4042, americanwellnesscenter.ae

5. Camali Clinic

Based across three locations, Camali offers support to children and adults in the UAE. Services for adults include Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), counselling for couples and individuals, and social skills training. Try a teletherapy session if you’re not able to get there in person, and check out their support groups and programmes for children between the ages of two and 19, as well as various adult programmes which take place at The Day Therapy Centre on a weekly and monthly basis.

Camali Clinic, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai – Tel: (0)4 276 6064. Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai – Tel:(0)4 276 6064. Abu Dhabi Tel: (600) 503 035. camaliclinic.com

Written by: Sarah Henson

Images: Supplied/social