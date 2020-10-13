Sponsored: The Fabulous Polo Brunch at Al Habtoor Polo Resort is back in full swing…

Few things herald the return of the Dubai winter more than the launch of the local polo season. Known as the ‘Sport of Kings’, polo is a thrilling game to watch – and our favourite way to enjoy it is while indulging in a leisurely brunch.

The Fabulous Polo Brunch is back for another year, returning to Andalusia Restaurant at Al Habtoor Polo Resort from now until next April. Every Friday afternoon, from 12.30pm to 4pm, you can take a seat inside the atmospheric Andalusia restaurant or out on the terrace, for front-row views of the polo fields.

Over the three-and-a-half hour brunch, you’ll be served a range of starters and desserts directly to your table, with a choice of main dishes cooked to order. This generous menu will be matched with free-flowing drinks throughout the afternoon.

Turn brunch into a daycation

Not only will you be kept entertained by all the excitement on the field, there will also be an incredible line-up of family-friendly experiences on offer throughout Al Habtoor Polo Resort.

Little ones will enjoy spending time in the Heritage Room, a dedicated children’s space filled with toys, bean bags and colouring books. Before or after brunch, all ages are welcome to explore the resort’s sporting activities, including an 18-hole mini golf course, archery and tennis*.

The Fabulous Polo Brunch at Al Habtoor Polo Resort is priced at Dhs295 including free-flowing house drinks, or upgrade to the bubbly package for Dhs395. There’s a 50 per cent discount for children aged six to 12, and children under the age of six dine for free.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, Emirates Rd 611, Dubailand, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)56 545 8391. Email: fnbreservations@habtoorpoloresort.com. habtoorpoloresort.com

*Resort activities are subject to availability and fees. Prior booking is required.