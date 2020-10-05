Alfresco season is back in Dubai…

Dubai’s sweet spot has arrived, with temperatures once again conducive to dining outdoors. As the autumn season returns, here are five alfresco restaurants and bars in Dubai that are reopening this week. See you under the stars…

Amazonico’s rooftop returns

DIFC hotspot Amazonico has just reopened its Copacabana rooftop terrace. This lush, tropical space is just the ticket for after-work drinks, with exotic cocktails, DJ tunes, showstopping city views, and a new menu of ‘piqueo’ snacks that are perfect to share.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, daily from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com/dubai/

Sundowners at The Lighthouse

Head to the Dubai Design District for sunset sips, where The Lighthouse has just launched a new happy hour deal. From 5pm to 7pm, nab a spot on the outdoor terrace to soak up Burj Khalifa views with a drink in hand. The aperitivo-style offer includes two-for-one on selected wines, beers and cocktails, served with complimentary snacks.

The Lighthouse, Corner of Building 6, Dubai Design District, happy hour daily 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae

Starlight dining at The Courtyards

Located within luxury resort One&Only Royal Mirage, the Courtyards is an Arabian fantasy of twinkling fairy lights, majlis-style seating and towering palm trees. Settle under the stars for an alfresco evening of cocktails, shisha and Arabic-inspired snacks.

The Courtyards, One&Only Royal Mirage, daily from 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0) 4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Alfresco season at Aprons & Hammers

To celebrate the return of alfresco season and the reopening of its La Mer terrace, Aprons & Hammers is running an all-day happy hour, with two-for-one on house drinks, until October 29. The JBR and La Mer restaurants are also offering 50 per cent off the lunch menu, when you dine in midweek, from noon to 3pm.

Aprons & Hammers, La Mer and JBR, Sun to Wed noon to midnight, Thu to Sat noon to 1am. La Mer, tel: (0)4 388 8670. JBR, tel: (0)4 456 7888. apronsandhammers.com

Happy hour during the golden hour at The Selfish Bull

Book a table on the terrace of The Selfish Bull for glittering views from Bluewaters Island to Dubai Marina. This waterfront steakhouse is offering a weekday happy hour from 4pm to 7pm, with two-for-one selected drinks and 20 per cent off the food menu.

The Selfish Bull, Bluewaters Island, Sat to Wed noon to 11pm, Thu and Fri noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 399 3638. theselfishbull.com

