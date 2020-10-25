Three hours of sunset sips for less than a hundred dirhams…

Last week we brought you the news that the Balcon terrace bar at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi was back and ready for action.

And to stake its claim for your custom, it’s strutting back into our lives with a pretty savage sunset sips daily drinks promo.

Every single day of the week between 6pm and 9pm you can get free-flow select beverages for just Dhs99 per person.

There’s also a very handy 30 per cent off food.

Once lost, now Foundry

Also at Southern Sun Abu Dhabi is epic steakhouse, The Foundry.

Its weekly promotions include a Saturday Roast (from Dhs99, 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Sat) which offers a fish & chips option. And the ‘Raising the Steaks’ Friday night brunch (7pm to 10pm) is Dhs199 for a soft drinks package (Dhs325 for house).

The daytime brunch is the same price and held on Fridays between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Thursday nights are steak nights (7pm to 10pm), where you can get premium cuts and oysters, freshly shucked from Dhs245 (house Dhs335). There’s a sushi deal on the same night from Dhs105.

Grape value

There’s also a daily (except for Thursdays) steak and grape offer. Choose from Australian Stanbroke Grain Fed Rib Eye or South African Karan Grain Fed Sirloin, served with mash potato, grilled asparagus, onion rings and pepper sauce to share, plus one bottle of grape all for just Dhs299 per couple.

Pop quiz

Tuesday nights at Blu Sky Lounge & Grill are quiz nights, the test of trivia is led by Quiz Master General — Chalkie and kicks off at 8.30pm. You and your team can prove you egg-headery in the company of the venues, all-day erry-day happy hour which offers select drinks at just Dhs25.

Blu Sky also runs a free bingo night on Thursday from 8pm with big prizes to be won.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com