Live music events are coming back to Dubai, and we’re here for it…

After a dry few months on the UAE event calendar, we’re excited to report that a brand-new music, culture and art festival is bounding into Dubai in November. Breakout DXB promises to be a celebration of homegrown talent, showcasing local musicians and artists, and reigniting the city’s live music and entertainment scene.

The one-day event will take place on Friday November 6, with Rove Downtown transforming into a cultural and music hub for the day. You can expect a series of performances throughout the day, held within the hotel and outdoors (all in a safe, controlled environment).

Breakout DXB was dreamt up by DJ Lobito Brigante and artistic director Dan Bolton, who recognised that Dubai’s arts and music industry has been seriously stifled due to the pandemic. While we’re not out of the woods yet, it’s hoped that this socially responsible event will show that there’s still a time and a place for live entertainment in the current climate.

“Breakout DXB is about coming together safely in support of our homegrown arts and culture scene, and to show the world that Dubai is open and ready to run and support cultural events like ours, adhering to the highest safety standards. We hope this will encourage more organisers to create safe experiences that empower our creative community,” said Lobito.

What you can expect from Breakout DXB

Headlining acts will include Layla Kardan, Hamdan Al Abri, Lobito Brigante, Big Hass and Charl Chaka, who’ll perform live sets throughout the day.

There’ll also be exclusive film screenings, visual art installations, gaming competitions, workshops and immersive experiences dotted throughout the property – with capacities and hygiene measures in place to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

Tickets cost Dhs249, including a food voucher to use at a range of pop-up food stalls.

Breakout DXB, Rove Downtown, Fri Nov 6, 11am to 11pm. Dhs249. For more information, visit: Instagram.com/breakoutDXB. For tickets, visit: dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/80500/breakout-dxb