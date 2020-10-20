Get stuck into the art of chandlery…

Candles have a special way of making us feel at ease. Now more than ever, we’re looking for ways to reduce anxiety and relieve stress at home. While many big-name candle brands deliver enticing scents, the type of wax used can give off unhealthy fumes.

Oo La Lab offers candle making workshops where guests are invited to not only create their own scent, but mix it with a soy beeswax which then becomes your very own candle. The process requires little skill but some patience and decision making.

When you first arrive at the Alserkal Avenue lab, you’ll be invited to take a seat at the scent bar. Here you’ll be guided through a variety of different fragrances and ask to choose a few that you think will work well for your candle.

The experience differs from the perfume making workshop in that instead of choosing a top, middle and base notes, this time you can have one base and up to two modifiers. The consistency of the fragrance oils is also different, so some scents vary to those in the perfume selection.

After trying all of the scents and choosing the ones that work for you, it’s time to make your first sample. Here you can make decisions based on quantity and ratio – technical stuff. Once happy, pour the correct amount of each oil into the beaker and wait for the wax to reach the optimum temperature.

If the wax is too hot, the fragrance won’t be distributed evenly; too cool and it won’t dissolve and blend seamlessly. Then you need to stir the concoction for two minutes straight before pouring into the special container and leaving to set for two to three hours.

At Oo La Lab, you can even create a name for your signature candle, based on what you think best represents the candle’s fragrance. The one-hour experience starts from Dhs320 including a 100g soy-beeswax candle or Dhs470 for the bigger 250g candle. Just remember to return and pick up your candle after a few hours.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily 12pm to 8pm, Dhs320 for a 100g candle, Dhs470 for a 250g candle. Tel: 058 590 3794. oola-lab.com

Images: Provided