This is wheelie good news for Dubai’s scooter fans…

No sooner had electric scooters started popping up across Dubai last year, than they disappeared almost overnight. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) made the move to ban the use of hired electric scooters on sidewalks in Dubai in March 2019 – and since then, it’s been all quite on the two-wheeled front.

Now, there’s some good news for fans of the eco-minded motos, with the announcement that e-scooter trials will begin in five Dubai neighbourhoods next week. The RTA and Dubai Police are working together on the launch of the e-scooter scheme, along with local scooter-for-hire suppliers Arnab and Skurrt, and global operators Careem, Lime and Tier.

Here’s where the e-scooter trials will take place in Dubai:

Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Dubai Internet City

2nd of December Street

Al Rigga

JLT

These electric motor-powered scooters are widely regarded as an environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly with regards to ‘first and last mile’ solutions. If the trial is successful, the use of e-scooters in Dubai may help to ease congestion on the roads.

In implementation of the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed, HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer held a coordinative meeting with HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri to discuss the cooperation between #RTA and Dubai Police in operating the E-scooter.@DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/xmnHWdkbvI — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the e-scooter scheme.

“We were briefed on the e-scooter pilot project, which was launched as a partnership between two local companies and three global counterparts,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“It is our goal to introduce new public services in Dubai as part of enriching the city’s smart infrastructure.”

Today’s meeting between the RTA and Dubai Police also discussed the need to build more cycling tracks in Dubai.