Now that the weather has finally cooled down and we are firmly into the winter months, there’s no better time to dine alfresco. What better place to do just that than on the lush, sweeping lawns of ‘The Garden by Bay View’?

You’ll find the lovely restaurant at Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi with stunning views out across the sea. Whether you’re dining by day or watching the sunset, you’re guaranteed that Insta-worthy picture and a top-notch meal.

In a time where there’s a focus on healthy eating and nourishing the body more than ever, The Garden by Bay View will cater to your every need, with fresh, grilled food being the main event on the extensive and colourful menu.

With the mantra ‘healthy eating is a lifestyle’, the menu boasts chosen grass-fed and free-range meat products. The fresh seafood is sourced from local fishermen in the area (so you know it’s fresh), and all vegetables are sourced from selected farms in Al Ain.

On the menu, you’ll find small bites such as torched free-range chicken wings, Gulf prawn skewers with chilli and pineapple, lobster shell tacos with coleslaw and cilantro and much more. For those who like to keep it simple, there are plenty of garden salads.

Charred mains include the grass-fed Angus burger, the free-range BBQ duck, onion-marinated meadow lamb steak and lots more. Local harvest veg dishes deserve a nod of their own, such as the cous cous, pimento, mint, roasted onion and pine seeds.

Kids are catered for with a number of child-friendly dishes and desserts such as the vanilla ice cream, chocolate and almonds round things off on a sweet note.

The Garden by Bay View, Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, open Sunday to Wednesday 4pm to 12am (midnight), Thursday to Saturday 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 697 9011. rotana.com

Images: Provided