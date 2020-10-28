Sponsored: Get your zen on…

It’s fair to say that we could all use a little self-care and relaxation right now. But, while most of us are watching our wallets, forking out for a pricey yoga class isn’t possible for everyone. Luckily, Festival Plaza Mall, Jebel Ali has launched 30 days of yoga classes, completely free to anyone who registers in advance.

To make things as safe as possible, spaces are limited, so you’ll need to be quick and register for a class on your preferred day. The 60-minute classes will run daily at 7am between from October 30 and November 28 in celebration of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Yogi and all-round expert in fitness and nutrition, Dayana, will be hosting the classes, so you can rest assured you’re in safe hands. The work out space will be socially distanced and guests are requested to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water on the day.

Not only will you be able to find your inner peace at no cost, you’ll also receive exclusive discounts at some of Festival Plaza Mall’s most popular outlets. Visitors can enjoy deals such as 25 per cent off breakfast at Marks and Spencer and Denny’s and 75 per cent off on body care and supplements at Life Pharmacy.

Yogis will also be able to get buy one get one free at Jamaica Blue as well as two pairs of sunglasses for Dhs600 at Optix 20/20. The mall is just down the road from Dubai Marina and just over 10 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, Tecom and Barsha South.

The closest parking area to the class is Entertainment Parking, to find the mall by car, take Exit 25 on Sheikh Zayed Road or Exit D57W Yalayis street on Al Khail. There is a dedicated Hala taxi stand and free shuttle bus available from Energy metro station and the RTA bus station.

Register for free at dubaifestivalplaza.com.