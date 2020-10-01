Raising awareness is important, but raising financial support is vital…

One of the unpleasant truths about cancer is that most of us will know somebody that has battled it, or is in that fight right now.

It’s not for us to prescribe what those affected by it should do, or how they should feel, but we are committed to showing our support.

October AKA #Pinktober, is the month dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer. About education, about the importance of screening, and about raising funds for research into eliminating the disease.

We’ve only chosen to share stories about those Abu Dhabi businesses that have invested sincerity in their Pinktober campaigns. Because if we all stand strong, together we will beat this.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

The Westin is painting the town pink with two special promotions. A series of Friday #PinkBubbalicious brunches, where your hosts will be adding Dhs20 to the bill of each guest throughout October, to be donated in entirety to the Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ programme which supports breast cancer patients. Guests are also invited to wear pink as part of the celebrations. There will also be a rose-tinted run of their popular afternoon tea, with the same Dhs20 donation added to the bill and invitation to look pretty in pink.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, brunch takes place on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm, Afternoon tea is available daily between 2pm and 6pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999,

Grand Millennium Al Wahda

This swanky city hotel is running two Pinktober events this year. There’s an afternoon tea that will be held daily in their chic gastro cafe, 90 Centigrade and a charity pub quiz night, which will go down at Brit bar Porters on October 28. They’re both excellent value, and of course, crucially some of the proceeds will go to the Al Jalila Foundation.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, afternoon tea will be available throughout October between 4pm and 7pm and is just Dhs90 for two people. The quiz night takes place on October 28, from 8pm to 10pm is Dhs50 and includes refreshments. Tel: (02) 495 3890, millenniumhotels.com

Zayed Sports City Pink Run

Since its inception in 2012, the annual Zayed Sports City Pink Run has raised over Dhs350,000 for Pinktober causes. It’s the largest charitable running event in the UAE and attracted just shy of 2,000 runners last year. Despite some changes this year, required for public safety amid a pandemic, the core spirit of what it’s all about still burns as brightly. Participants in the run, which is operated in partnership with the Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends, will pull their running shoes on for a socially distanced run and, whilst we all know it’s not the main motivation, it’s still nice to receive the commemorative t-shirt and medal. And if you’re still steering clear of crowds altogether, there’s a virtual 1K-a-day Pink Run that you can sign up for and track on the link below too (Dhs90).

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, October 9, Dhs90-180, register at inphota.com

Alba Terrace at The Edition

This restaurant has an outstanding deal for the month of #Pinktober. Get a two-hour limitless meal featuring classic Mediterranean dishes such as veal and lamb meatballs, wild mushroom risotto and sea bass fillet — alongside free-flowing bubbles, for just Dhs168. A portion of that will also go to the Al Jalila Foundation for Medical Education and Research to support the Brest Friends program. An organisation that provides education and research on breast cancer in the UAE. as well as financial and emotional support for patients with the condition.

Alba Terrace, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, daily noon to 10pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @albaterrace

Images: Provided