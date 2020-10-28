Sponsored: Catch live music and MMA fights over four big days for the PaRus festival…

Following a quiet summer, international acts are beginning to make a return to Dubai. Among them is PaRus, which combines a three-day music festival with a one-day MMA showdown.

The first large-scale music festival to come to the Middle East post-lockdown, PaRus Music Festival will take place in the Events Arena at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, from November 3 to 5.

This open-air event will provide a stunning setting for soaking up the world-class acts and relaxed festival vibes. On the first day, catch Russian singers Leonid Agutin, Stas Mihaylov and Garik Sukachev.

On November 4, for the first time, Philipp Kirkorov and Olya Polyakova will team up to present a show that combines chart-topping hits with a high-tech performance.

For the final day of the PaRus Music Festival, the Turetsky Choir art group will bring their unique voices to the fore, while virtuoso cello player Luka Sulic, of internationally acclaimed act 2Cellos, shows off his brilliance with the bow.

PaRus Fight Championship Rock’N’Fight

No sooner have the musical acts packed up than Events Arena will transform into a sports arena, as the PaRus Fight Championship Rock’N’Fight MMA showdown takes place.

The November 7 ticket will feature nine fights, hosting some of the world’s best MMA fighters from the USA, Russia, UK, Brazil, Egypt, Italy, Lebanon, Belarus and Afghanistan. Between bouts, Paul Ya and Palladium Rock Band from Europe will keep you entertained with a music and light spectacular.

Doors will open from 7.45pm, with the main bout taking place between Sergei Khartitonov from Russia and Oli Thompson from the UK.

PaRus Music Festival, Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, November 3 to 5, Dhs330 silver tickets, Dhs440 gold, Dhs750 platinum, Dhs950 diamond, VIP packages from Dhs,2000. PaRus Fight Championship, Nov 7, doors open 6.30pm, from Dhs195 (VIP packages available). Tel: (0)50 768 64 18 or (o)50 870 26 74. Visit: parusfest.com and mpremiere.com